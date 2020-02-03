Cape Girardeau’s Ward 3 council primary election on Feb. 4

By Amber Ruch | February 3, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 5:04 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ward 3 city council primary election will be on Tuesday, February 4.

Candidates include Renita Green, Nate Thomas (incumbent) and Bradley J. Tuschhoff.

See a sample ballot below.

The top two candidates will then by on the April General Election ballot.

Only voters in Ward 3 of Cape Girardeau will have a ballot to vote on for the Feb. 4 primary election.

See which ward you are in below.

The precincts and polling locations that will be open include:

  • Precinct 3A - St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 804 N. Cape Rock Dr.
  • Precinct 3B - Shawnee Park Center
  • Central Poll - County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson, Mo.
  • Central Poll - Cape Girardeau Satellite Office, 2311 Bloomfield Rd., Suite 102, Cape Girardeau

