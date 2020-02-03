Bollinger Co. Chamber of Commerce collecting items to decorate walk-bridge for patriotic holidays

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chamber of Commerce is collecting items to decorate the Cooked Creek walk-bridge.
They’ll be collecting the following items for the project:
- American flag kits - They will be attached to the railing on both sides that enter the bridge
- Patriotic bunting - It will be attached to the actual bridge
If you would like to donate, they say you can send the items to: Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 440, Marble Hill, MO 63764.
If you’re sending a check, they ask that you mark it “Flag Donation.”
