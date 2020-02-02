Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Woman killed, man injured in St. Louis hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say a woman was killed and a man injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on the north end of the city. Television station KSDK reports the incident happened around 1:30 a.m., when 30-year-old Emily Coffey was hit by a car as she was crossing a street. Police say a 33-year-old man ran to help Coffey when a second car hit both the man and Coffey. Coffey was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police released no other details about the incident. It's not know whether any arrests have been made in the case.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY SHOOTINGS
Missouri man gets another life sentence for 2016 killings
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 35-year-old man from north St. Louis County who was recently sentenced to life in prison for two 2016 homicides in St. Louis County's Castle Point has received another life sentence for two St. Louis homicides from the same year. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Brandon J. Harris was sentenced Friday to another life term after pleading guilty to two reduced counts of second-degree murder, robbery and other charges. That plea came in the July 2016 shooting deaths of 32-year-old Travis Jones and 37-year-old Patrick Wilhite. In November, Harris was sentenced to six life terms in another July 2016 double homicide.
MUSIC BUILDING
Missouri woman gives back by supporting aspiring composers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman's passion for music composition has led her to provide opportunities for aspiring composers that weren't previously available. Jeanne Sinquefield has donated a total of $17 million for composition programs to the School of Music at the University of Missouri since 2006. The Columbia Missourian reports that the money also helped build the Sinquefield Music Center on the MU campus, which opened in late January. It provides musicians and composition students a space to rehearse and record their work in well-equipped facilities. Sinquefield realized she had a passion for music composition after her cousin, Alex Genigeorgis, played a song he wrote about America after 9/11.
CHURCHILL PAINTINGS
7 of Winston Churchill's paintings on view in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Seven of Winston Churchill's paintings and one of his sculptures are on view through March 21 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A news release says the exhibit at the university's Hilliard Art Museum is titled “The Art of Sir Winston Churchill” and was organized by the U.S. National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. In addition to Churchill's own work it includes two sculptures by other people and a lithograph made by one of his granddaughters. National World War II Museum historian Keith Huxen says Churchill once told a friend that painting kept him alive.
FINANCIAL ADVISER-FRAUD PLEA
Financial adviser admits stealing from elderly clients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A financial adviser from Independence has admitted stealing more than $1 million from two elderly clients. Fifty-nine-year-old Kraig Gier, of Independence, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of wire fraud. Gier operated Security Planning Corporation. Prosecutors say he stole a total of over $1 million from a 96-year-old and an 84-year-old client. Gier made fraudulent withdrawals from the clients' investment accounts from February 2015 to July 2018 and deposited the money into either his personal or business accounts. He also admitted that he prepared false documents to cover up that he had depleted the clients' accounts.
FORMER ASSESSOR CHARGED
Former county assessor charged after alleged misuse of funds
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Moniteau County Assessor Amanda Trimble has been charged with forgery after an investigation into her alleged misuse of county funds. Trimble was also charged Thursday with stealing $750 or more, filing false documents and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Trimble resigned in December. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports a probable cause statement says investigators found Trimble took about $4,800 in county funds and used about $3,000 for personal expenses, including several trips. She allegedly submitted fraudulent statements saying the expenses were for county business. Online court records do not list an attorney for Trimble.
UMKC
ACT, SAT scores are no longer required for admission to UMKC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City has become the latest school to drop the requirement that students take the SAT or ACT entrance exams. The Kansas City Star reports that admissions director Alice Arredondo says the school now will put more weight on factors such as school involvement, class load and personal essays to find students who “will be a good fit for UMKC." Since 2004, more than 1,000 schools have adopted such a test-optional admissions policy. In announcing the change Wednesday, UMKC became the first of the University of Missouri System’s four campuses to take the step.
TEEN-ON-TEEN KILLING
Teen suspect in 14-year-old's death turns himself in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old suspect in the killing of another 14-year-old has turned himself in to St. Louis police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the case against the suspect in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Timothy Lucas is being handled in juvenile court. The suspect has not been identified. Relatives of the victim said earlier this month that he was shot in the chest while walking to a store. He died about an hour later at a hospital. Police haven't indicated what may have prompted the shooting.