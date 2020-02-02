Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SHARK FOSSILS IN CAVE
Scientists report trove of shark fossils in Mammoth Cave
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) — Paleontologists working at Mammoth Cave National Park say they have discovered shark fossils that include part of a shark head and dorsal fins. The Courier-Journal reports fossils of shark teeth are common, but fossilized skeletons are uncommon because cartilage does not typically survive. Paleontologist John-Paul Hodnett visited the cave in November and says “my mind was blown.” The find includes a lower jaw, skull cartilage and several teeth from a shark that lived around 330 million years ago. There are also teeth and dorsal fins from other species. Hodnett says their exploration of the fossils has “just scratched the surface.”
Owensboro official trying to get Real ID office for city
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly tells the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that he is trying to get a Real ID office for Owensboro. Real ID is a federally mandated form of identification that meets new security standards for state driver’s licenses and identification cards. Beginning Oct. 1, Real ID or certain alternatives will be necessary to board airplanes or visit certain federal facilities. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has named 12 regional Real ID offices. None are in Owensboro. Mattingly says it is important that the commonwealth's fourth largest city have an office. He says it not having one will negatively impact both residents and the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
Planned Parenthood to resume abortions at Kentucky clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood clinic in Louisville is resuming abortions later this year after the procedure was halted in 2016. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky announced Friday that its Louisville center received a provisional license from Kentucky officials, making it the second abortion provider in Kentucky. The group says the license allows for a full range of reproductive care, including abortions, beginning in March. Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a staunchly anti-abortion Republican, had ordered abortions halted at the downtown Louisville facility in 2016. The two sides had battled in court, but Bevin lost a bid for re-election last year.
Bell County jail closed due to bad smoke evacuation system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Corrections officials say a Kentucky jail has been closed after the detention center was unable to fix problems with its smoke evacuation system. The Kentucky Department of Corrections said in a news release that Bell County Detention Center must be evacuated by Wednesday. The department previously ordered the jail closed by Dec. 1. But an extension was given after the jail made minimal progress correcting violations related to the system. Officials say the jail's closing came after officials determined the smoke evacuation system remains inoperable. The department says inmate living areas would be unprotected in a fire without a functioning system.
McConnell's Democratic rival McGrath endorses Biden for 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Marine combat aviator Amy McGrath, who has raised more than $16 million in her Democratic bid to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November in Kentucky, is endorsing Joe Biden for president. Amy McGrath made the announcement Friday. Biden campaigned in Kentucky for McGrath in 2018 in her unsuccessful race for a U.S. House seat. She says she believes Biden “can return honor and integrity to the Oval Office.” McConnell is considered a solid favorite in the race. He is one of the most powerful men in Washington and one of the officials most key to President Donald Trump's success.
Company looking to build mill embroiled in internal dispute
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has announced a management shakeup. The announcement is being disputed by an executive at Braidy Industries. The boardroom drama began when Braidy said Thursday that Chairman and CEO Craig Bouchard would step down from that role. The company offered no reason for the change. Bouchard disputed the announcement Friday. He says on social media that he did not authorize the company release and had not relinquished his job. The dispute comes as Braidy tries to complete financing for the Kentucky project staked to millions in taxpayer money.