Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Hardline conservative Kris Kobach tried Saturday to reassure Kansas Republicans that if they nominate him for the U.S. Senate, they won't see a repeat of his unsuccessful run for governor. His pitch during a debate in the Kansas City area Saturday was that no one can claim to be closer to President Donald Trump when Trump is expected to carry the state easily. Rep. Roger Marshall of western Kansas and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita also pledged strong support for Trump. But Kobach is the former Kansas secretary of state and was the first prominent Kansas politician to back Trump in 2016.