Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SENATE-KANSAS-DEBATE
Kansas Senate rivals try to minimize Kobach's ties to Trump
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Hardline conservative Kris Kobach tried Saturday to reassure Kansas Republicans that if they nominate him for the U.S. Senate, they won't see a repeat of his unsuccessful run for governor. His pitch during a debate in the Kansas City area Saturday was that no one can claim to be closer to President Donald Trump when Trump is expected to carry the state easily. Rep. Roger Marshall of western Kansas and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita also pledged strong support for Trump. But Kobach is the former Kansas secretary of state and was the first prominent Kansas politician to back Trump in 2016.
KANSAS GOP-KELLYANNE CONWAY
Trump adviser: Living online vs. offline biggest US divide
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — One of President Donald Trump's senior advisers told Kansas Republicans on Saturday night that she doesn't believe the biggest division in the United States is politics, race or gender. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she believes the largest divide is between people who live mostly online and people who live mostly offline. Conway was in the Kansas City-area suburb of Olathe for a dinner and tribute for four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, who is not seeking re-election. The tribute was the last event of a two-day statewide GOP convention. Conway talked about “these miserable people” who live online.
DUMPSTER RESCUE
Person in trash bin injured after being dumped into truck
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in Wichita say a person who had been sleeping inside a trash bin is recovering after the bin was dumped into a garbage truck. The Wichita Eagle reports that the incident happened Friday morning, when the garbage truck driver heard the person's cries for help around 4:30 a.m. and called 911. Fire officials say crews were able to get the person out by “using a truck company to lift them out of the trash compartment without complicating their injuries." The person was taken to a Wichita hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
SUSPECT FATALLY SHOT
Police: Kansas burglary suspect shot dead by home occupant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a person suspected of breaking into a Kansas City, Kansas, home has been fatally shot by the home’s occupant. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, when someone called 911 to report the shooting. Arriving officers found a male who had been shot at the home. He was declared dead at the scene. Police spokesman Officer Jonathon Westbrook says a preliminary investigation seems to show that an occupant of the home confronted, then shot, a person suspected of breaking into the home. No charges were announced Saturday.
TECH TRAINING
Kansas college students can learn to fix tractors for free
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Students in Kansas can learn how to fix tractors free of charge at two community colleges through a tech program partnership with the manufacturing giant John Deere. The Hutchinson News reports that students can enroll in the free-tuition agricultural tech program at Garden City and Fort Scott community colleges as long as they find a John Deere dealership to sponsor them. Ryan Unruh, corporate service manager at BTI, says the starting salary for a technician job is $50,000 to $60,000 annually, with higher rates for experience. Kent Aikin, a John Deere instructor at FSCC, says Kansas is in high demand for the field.
ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-KANSAS-DEBATE
GOP rivals in Kansas district argue over wooing women voters
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Three Republicans running in a suburban Kansas congressional district argued Friday over what personal qualities would bring women voters back to the GOP after Democrats flipped the Kansas City-area seat in 2018. Candidates Amanda Adkins, Adrienne Vallejo Foster and Sara Hart Weir had a debate Friday at a statewide GOP convention in Olathe. Adkins cited her experiences as an executive and founder of a charity. Weir said she's shown she can work across party lines as a former CEO of an advocacy group for the disabled. Foster suggested she could win over Democrats and pointed to her Mexican heritage.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS
Democrat outraises top of GOP field in Senate race in Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Campaign finance reports show that the leading Democratic candidate for the Senate in Kansas raised twice as much money in contributions during the last three months of 2019 as the top four Republicans combined. But state Sen. Barbara Bollier's nearly $1.1 million in contributions couldn't overcome Republican Rep. Roger Marshall's advantage in cash on hand at year's end because of funds the western Kansas congressman brought over from his House campaign account. Marshall ended 2019 with $1.9 million, despite collecting less than $218,000 in contributions. Bollier is a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist who ended 2019 with about $810,000 in cash.
CHEMICAL CLOUD-KANSAS
Kansas company pleads guilty for its part in chemical cloud
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas company has pleaded guilty to violating a federal clean air law in relation to a toxic chlorine gas cloud that hit a northeast Kansas town in 2016. Federal prosecutors say Hacros Chemicals Inc., of Kansas City, Kansas, is expected to pay a fine of up to $1 million after pleading guilty Friday to negligently violating the federal Clean Air Act. Another company, MGP Ingredients, of Atchison, pleaded guilty in November to the same charge and is also expected to pay a $1 million fine. In October 2016, a chlorine gas cloud formed at MGP's Atchison plant, causing more than 140 people to seek medical help.