Hundreds took the plunge for Special Olympics in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 14th Annual Polar Plunge kicked off Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Cape Girardeau County Park to help out Special Olympics.
Hundreds came out to watch many who took the plunge out into the lake. The water temperature was a cold 42 degrees.
"Them being so bright and so upbringing, even though they have special needs, is what keeps me going," Noah Hudson said. "Their spirit fuels me and makes my soul feel so good. Knowing that every little bit of my money that I donated this year, and worked hard to get is going for this great cause."
Many teams that plunged wore costumes, which included Toy Story, Men In Black and more.
Preston Clark from Cape Girardeau wanted to come out and support the Special Olympics for his birthday in lieu of presents.
"I just wanted to support the Special Olympics and jump in the cold water," Clark said. "I wanted to do this for my cousin. She has a disability."
Special Olympics Development Director Penny Williams said they have seen some growth this year and appreciate the support from everyone.
"They come from all over the area really. They are coming from Perryville and Fredericktown. They come from all over to Cape Girardeau to plunge at this event. Lots of support from our student councils. So they are heavily involved and a lot of local businesses are out in support of it."
Cape Girardeau firefighters were also on scene assisting anyone needing help out of the water.
Money raised from this event go towards local Special Olympics events.
This year’s goal is to raise $38,000. Last year, they collected nearly $45,000.
