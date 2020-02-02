Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Sammy Watkins was supposed to be an NFL star. That’s why the Buffalo Bills selected him in the first round of the draft. But after his incredible career at Clemson, the quirky wide receiver has struggled to live up to the expectations. The big culprit? Injuries. But now that he’s been healthy for most of the year, the Chiefs’ forgotten star is playing the best football of his career. He had 114 yards and a touchdown in the AFC championship game against Tennessee, and now the 26-year-old playmaker has an opportunity to silence his critics once and for all in the Super Bowl on Sunday.