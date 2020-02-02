First Alert: a super sunny day for Super Bowl Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A super sunny day for Super Bowl Sunday.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said, after a cool start this morning with some high clouds. This afternoon will be much different, with full sunshine, and highs in the 60s, though there will be a bit of a cool breeze.
Brian said, the most interesting part of the day is, that the weather in the Heartland, will not be much different than the weather in Miami this afternoon.
As the southwest flow continues, some moisture will eventually enter the Heartland late tonight.
For Monday, some light rain can be expected but a bulk of the precipitation looks to wait until later Monday night.
The week ahead, looks active and colder. Tuesday looks to be wet again, with the severe weather threat just south of the Heartland. The main issue maybe unwanted heavy rain, with models still showing about 1 to 3 inches of precipitation this week.
Brian said the other issue for next week, could be some wintry weather Wednesday evening, as a system moves behind the cold front. Brian said models show light snow or possibly a mix falling. The rest of the week looks quite and cold.
