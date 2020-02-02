First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Super Bowl Sunday will be bringing us some super weather today, with warm, dry air blowing in from the southwest. After a cool start with some high clouds, this afternoon should be sunny and very mild, with highs in the 60s....altho there will be a bit of a cool southwest breeze today. Interestingly, the weather here won’t be too much different than the weather in Miami this afternoon….as they will actually be a bit cool and breezy by South Florida standards. As our southwest flow continues we’ll eventually begin to blow in some moisture, so clouds will begin to increase late tonight into Monday. There may be some light rain around on Monday, but the bulk of the precip looks to wait until Monday night.