First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Super Bowl Sunday will be bringing us some super weather today, with warm, dry air blowing in from the southwest. After a cool start with some high clouds, this afternoon should be sunny and very mild, with highs in the 60s....altho there will be a bit of a cool southwest breeze today. Interestingly, the weather here won’t be too much different than the weather in Miami this afternoon….as they will actually be a bit cool and breezy by South Florida standards. As our southwest flow continues we’ll eventually begin to blow in some moisture, so clouds will begin to increase late tonight into Monday. There may be some light rain around on Monday, but the bulk of the precip looks to wait until Monday night.
An active and colder (again) pattern is on the menu for the upcoming week. Monday night and Tuesday look quite wet. SPC keeps the severe weather threat just south of us on Tuesday…and in fact latest models are a bit faster bringing the cold front in from the west on Tuesday afternoon. Our main issue may be unwanted heavy precip, with models still showing about 1 to 3 inches of precip this week. Another potential issue is the threat of some light but slippery winter precip Wednesday evening as a trailing system moves in behind the cold front. Models do show light precip Wednesday evening falling mainly as light snow…..maybe a mix in southeastern counties. Otherwise the second half of the week will be quite a bit colder again.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.