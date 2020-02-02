First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Tuesday is still looking like a wet day as the cold front crosses the area. SPC keeps the severe threat just to our south…but there could still be some thunder and lightning…and locally heavy downpours. On Wednesday the issue is the potential for winter precipitation as a system moves in from the southwest behind our cold front. Right now it looks like there will be a period of light to moderate precip from Wednesday afternoon thru early Thursday morning. As the atmosphere gradually cools, this could be rain to sleet to snow. At this point amounts don’t look heavy but there certainly could be some travel issues Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.