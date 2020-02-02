First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A beautiful Sunday in the region with afternoon temps in the 60s and 70s. Unfortunately as we head into the work week the weather will begin to head downhill. Clouds will increase on Monday…with rain on Monday night into Tuesday…and then rounding things out with a chance of a winter mix late Wednesday into Wednesday night. In the short-term, tonight will be mostly clear, breezy and cool…with clouds developing toward morning. Moisture increases on Monday with more clouds and more wind, but temps will stay on the mild side. Right now it looks like only isolated showers Monday afternoon, with the bulk of the rain arriving after sunset.
Tuesday is still looking like a wet day as the cold front crosses the area. SPC keeps the severe threat just to our south…but there could still be some thunder and lightning…and locally heavy downpours. On Wednesday the issue is the potential for winter precipitation as a system moves in from the southwest behind our cold front. Right now it looks like there will be a period of light to moderate precip from Wednesday afternoon thru early Thursday morning. As the atmosphere gradually cools, this could be rain to sleet to snow. At this point amounts don’t look heavy but there certainly could be some travel issues Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
