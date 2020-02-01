Marion, Ill. church serves Superbowl Ribs for a cause

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A church in Marion Illinois is combining the sweet taste of barbecue ribs with the feeling of making a difference.
The Community of Faith BBQ Heroes are back for their 8th year of selling Superbowl ribs the weekend of the big football game.
The idea came from Pastor Troy Benitone who grew up barbecuing in Memphis, TN and is a BBQ World Team Champion.
It took the BBQ Heroes team two days to prepare the 800 slabs of saint louis-cut spare ribs, cooked on apple and pecan woods with a sweet barbecue glaze.
Benitone said every dollar spent on the ribs goes into their mission work, including sending medical supplies to countries in West Africa.
“To know that we can enjoy the game, have great food, and at the same time help somebody around the world," Benitone said. "It’s a Super bowl weekend. It’s a global thing, so we’re part of that. This helps us pay the $14,000 shipping bill to get medical supplies to our friend, people we work with. It’s like Marion is connected with West Africa using BBQ to do it.”
If you want to get your barbecue fix and support the cause, more ribs are being sold on Saturday Feb. 1 starting at 10 a.m. at the Sam’s Club in Marion.
