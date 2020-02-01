Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FINANCIAL ADVISER-FRAUD PLEA
Financial adviser admits stealing from elderly clients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A financial adviser from Independence has admitted stealing more than $1 million from two elderly clients. Fifty-nine-year-old Kraig Gier, of Independence, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of wire fraud. Gier operated Security Planning Corporation. Prosecutors say he stole a total of over $1 million from a 96-year-old and an 84-year-old client. Gier made fraudulent withdrawals from the clients' investment accounts from February 2015 to July 2018 and deposited the money into either his personal or business accounts. He also admitted that he prepared false documents to cover up that he had depleted the clients' accounts.
FORMER ASSESSOR CHARGED
Former county assessor charged after alleged misuse of funds
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Moniteau County Assessor Amanda Trimble has been charged with forgery after an investigation into her alleged misuse of county funds. Trimble was also charged Thursday with stealing $750 or more, filing false documents and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Trimble resigned in December. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports a probable cause statement says investigators found Trimble took about $4,800 in county funds and used about $3,000 for personal expenses, including several trips. She allegedly submitted fraudulent statements saying the expenses were for county business. Online court records do not list an attorney for Trimble.
UMKC
ACT, SAT scores are no longer required for admission to UMKC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City has become the latest school to drop the requirement that students take the SAT or ACT entrance exams. The Kansas City Star reports that admissions director Alice Arredondo says the school now will put more weight on factors such as school involvement, class load and personal essays to find students who “will be a good fit for UMKC." Since 2004, more than 1,000 schools have adopted such a test-optional admissions policy. In announcing the change Wednesday, UMKC became the first of the University of Missouri System’s four campuses to take the step.
TEEN-ON-TEEN KILLING
Teen suspect in 14-year-old's death turns himself in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old suspect in the killing of another 14-year-old has turned himself in to St. Louis police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the case against the suspect in the Jan. 19 shooting death of Timothy Lucas is being handled in juvenile court. The suspect has not been identified. Relatives of the victim said earlier this month that he was shot in the chest while walking to a store. He died about an hour later at a hospital. Police haven't indicated what may have prompted the shooting.
DEADLY HOME CRASH
Driver, passenger killed after crashing into Missouri home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who is suspected of driving while intoxicated and his passenger were killed when they crashed into a southwest Missouri home. Springfield police said in a news release that 20-year-old Caleb Brown lost control around 1 a.m. Friday and crashed into the home. No one inside the home was hurt, but Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 21-year-old Mason Ivey, was taken to a hospital where she died. Both of them are from the Missouri town of Lebanon. Police say intoxication is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
DEADLY SHOOTING-STANDOFF
Police: Missouri homicide suspect kills himself in Arkansas
FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting his estranged wife and killing his father-in-law in the St. Louis area committed suicide in rural northwest Arkansas when law enforcement attempted to take him into custody. St. Louis County police said in a news release Friday that Arkansas State Police are investigating following the death of 45-year-old James Kempf. No other details were released about the attempted arrest. Kempf was charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 66-year-old John Colter and two-counts of armed criminal action.
CHIEFS-FANS ANTICIPATION
After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs fans are ready for a party that has been 50 years in the making. As the team prepares to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the city has dressed up statues with team jerseys, dyed water in fountains in Chiefs red and bathed the largest buildings in the city's skyline red light at night. Some businesses are planning massive parties while others will close during the game. Fans, meanwhile, are snatching up all types of memorabilia, standing in lines to take pictures with Chiefs displays and anxiously counting the days until the big game. The Chiefs last played in the Super Bowl in 1970.
MURDER ACQUITTAL
St. Louis man acquitted of murder in 2017 deadly shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been acquitted in a 2017 deadly shooting that occurred in front of a large crowd. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors returned not guilty verdicts Thursday for 30-year-old Terrance Williams on six counts, including first-degree murder in the death of Gentrail Wafford. Williams claimed self-defense in the shooting that occurred in view of more than 20 witnesses on a block known for heavy drug activity. Wafford fired his pistol more than a dozen times during the shootout. Prosecutors argued that Williams was the initial aggressor and shot Wafford at least 10 times.