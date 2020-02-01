Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs fans are ready for a party that has been 50 years in the making. As the team prepares to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the city has dressed up statues with team jerseys, dyed water in fountains in Chiefs red and bathed the largest buildings in the city's skyline red light at night. Some businesses are planning massive parties while others will close during the game. Fans, meanwhile, are snatching up all types of memorabilia, standing in lines to take pictures with Chiefs displays and anxiously counting the days until the big game. The Chiefs last played in the Super Bowl in 1970.