Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Corporation Commission will offer public access to documents and data related to investigations of earthquake activity in Reno and Rooks counties. The commission voted Friday to open general investigation dockets, which will become available on the commission's website next week. The website will include all information gathered during investigations of seismic activity in the counties. They also will be a place where the commission can issue orders related to the investigations. Commission spokeswoman Linda Berry says there is a lot of concern about earthquakes in the two counties, and the dockets will let the public see that their concerns are being taken seriously.