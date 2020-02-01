Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE-KANSAS-DEBATE
GOP rivals in Kansas district argue over wooing women voters
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Three Republicans running in a suburban Kansas congressional district argued Friday over what personal qualities would bring women voters back to the GOP after Democrats flipped the Kansas City-area seat in 2018. Candidates Amanda Adkins, Adrienne Vallejo Foster and Sara Hart Weir had a debate Friday at a statewide GOP convention in Olathe. Adkins cited her experiences as an executive and founder of a charity. Weir said she's shown she can work across party lines as a former CEO of an advocacy group for the disabled. Foster suggested she could win over Democrats and pointed to her Mexican heritage.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS
Democrat outraises top of GOP field in Senate race in Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Campaign finance reports show that the leading Democratic candidate for the Senate in Kansas raised twice as much money in contributions during the last three months of 2019 as the top four Republicans combined. But state Sen. Barbara Bollier's nearly $1.1 million in contributions couldn't overcome Republican Rep. Roger Marshall's advantage in cash on hand at year's end because of funds the western Kansas congressman brought over from his House campaign account. Marshall ended 2019 with $1.9 million, despite collecting less than $218,000 in contributions. Bollier is a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist who ended 2019 with about $810,000 in cash.
CHEMICAL CLOUD-KANSAS
Kansas company pleads guilty for its part in chemical cloud
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas company has pleaded guilty to violating a federal clean air law in relation to a toxic chlorine gas cloud that hit a northeast Kansas town in 2016. Federal prosecutors say Hacros Chemicals Inc., of Kansas City, Kansas, is expected to pay a fine of up to $1 million after pleading guilty Friday to negligently violating the federal Clean Air Act. Another company, MGP Ingredients, of Atchison, pleaded guilty in November to the same charge and is also expected to pay a $1 million fine. In October 2016, a chlorine gas cloud formed at MGP's Atchison plant, causing more than 140 people to seek medical help.
TRAFFIC CRASH-FIVE KILLED-PLEA
Driver in Kansas crash that killed 5 pleads no contest
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 59-year-old truck driver from Colorado has pleaded no contest to five counts of vehicular homicide for causing a wreck on the Kansas Turnpike that killed five people. Kenny Ford, of Greeley, Colorado, pleaded Friday to the misdemeanor charges without an agreement on his potential sentences. Investigators say Ford failed to stop at a traffic backup on Interstate 70 on July 11, 2017, and hit three vehicles. The drivers and passengers in those vehicles were killed. Two were from Illinois and three were from Kansas. Ford will be sentenced March 20.
EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION DOCKETS
Kansas to offer public access to earthquake investigations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Corporation Commission will offer public access to documents and data related to investigations of earthquake activity in Reno and Rooks counties. The commission voted Friday to open general investigation dockets, which will become available on the commission's website next week. The website will include all information gathered during investigations of seismic activity in the counties. They also will be a place where the commission can issue orders related to the investigations. Commission spokeswoman Linda Berry says there is a lot of concern about earthquakes in the two counties, and the dockets will let the public see that their concerns are being taken seriously.
CORRECTIONAL DENTAL INSTRUCTOR
Kansas prison dental instructor convicted on 1 of 6 charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A jury convicted a former Kansas prison dental instructor on one of six charges that he molested female inmates. A Shawnee County jury on Thursday found Thomas Co guilty of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate and not guilty on five other counts. Prosecutors alleged Co molested six female inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility between 2011 and 2018 while teaching them how to make dentures. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the conviction came on a charge related to a woman whose complaints in January 2017 prompted an internal investigation that concluded Co should be fired.
SUPER BOWL-UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS
KU students want to get out of classes after the Super Bowl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas students are urging administrators to call off classes on the day after the Super Bowl and to provide vomit bags on campus if they don't. The Student Senate made the request in a resolution passed Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs prepared to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the team's first trip to the Super Bowl since 1970. It said that the chancellor should consider the “health implications of students attending classes and attempting course work less than 12 hours after the culmination of the Super Bowl and any celebrations that follow the game."
BURNING CAR BODY-ARREST
Woman arrested after body found in burning car in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a woman has been arrested after a body was found in a burning vehicle earlier this week. KAKE-TV reports 30-year-old Laura Branning was booked Thursday evening on possible charges of arson and criminal desecration of dead body. The body was found Wednesday morning inside a burning SUV near an apartment complex in southeast Wichita. Officer Charley Davidson says investigators determined Branning was involved in the fire but further details were not released. Investigators are trying to identify the victim and the cause of death.