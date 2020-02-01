First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Unfortunately, the upcoming work week presents us with several potential issues. The first is the threat of heavy rain due to strong, moist southwest flow from Monday evening thru Wednesday. Models are showing about 1 to 3 inches during this period. Heavy downpours are possible on Tuesday and Tuesday evening. There will also be a low-level severe threat on Tuesday as shear increases. The last potential issue is for some winter precip later in the week….as new model output is bringing a swath of snow through the region Friday. Too early to get excited but something to watch.