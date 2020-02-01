First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

We should finally begin to see some significant sunshine today as drier air blows in from the west. This will also starting a warming trend that will give us much-above average temps for the first few days of February. Assuming sunshine develops today generally southwest to northeast…we should have highs in the upper 40s northeast to low 50s southwest. Tonight should stay above freezing thanks to light southwest winds, and Sunday is looking very nice with sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 60s…though there will be a cool southwest wind.
Unfortunately, the upcoming work week presents us with several potential issues. The first is the threat of heavy rain due to strong, moist southwest flow from Monday evening thru Wednesday. Models are showing about 1 to 3 inches during this period. Heavy downpours are possible on Tuesday and Tuesday evening. There will also be a low-level severe threat on Tuesday as shear increases. The last potential issue is for some winter precip later in the week….as new model output is bringing a swath of snow through the region Friday. Too early to get excited but something to watch.
