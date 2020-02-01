First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The upcoming work week is looking very active as several weather systems move through. The first will bring rain and a chance of thunderstorms Monday night thru Tuesday night. The severe storm threat doesn’t look very high currently, but heavy rain could be an issue with models showing about 1 to 3 inch totals thru Wednesday. Behind a strong cold front, Wednesday looks to bring another round of light rain…possibly mixing with some wet snow before ending as colder air filters in from the west. And finally, models are showing a fast-moving cold system bringing a quick shot of light snow or snow showers on Friday, before we dry out and moderate for next weekend