First Alert: Above average temperatures to begin February

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Above average temperatures are expected to begin the month of Feb.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says, that the Heartland should finally begin to see some sunshine on Sat., as drier air moves in from the west. Sunshine should develop generally southwest to northeast.
Brian says, highs for today should be 40s northeast to low 50s southwest. For tonight, the heartland should remain above freezing due to a light southwest wind.
Sunday is looking very nice with sunny skies and highs in the 60s, though there will be a cool southwest wind.
For the week ahead, Brian says, we could have several potential problem days. With first the threat of heavy rain, from Monday evening through Wednesday. Models are expecting 1 to 3 inches of rain during this time. Some severe weather is not out of the question either. With a low-level threat currently for Tuesday into Tuesday evening.
Brian is also watching for the potential threat of snow coming through the Heartland on Friday. Brian says, this is something to currently watch for.
