Crash leaves man seriously injured in Reynolds Co.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash leaves Piedmont Mo. man seriously injured.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Jan. 31 around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 106 about four miles west of Ellington.
The report said, that Corey McCorkell 33, was driving when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, and hit another vehicle.
McCorkell was taken by helicopter to an area hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.
The other driver was not injured.
Both were reportedly wearing a seat belt.
