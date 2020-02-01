A-State to explore feasibility of first in-state veterinary medical school in state, officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University will be working with an Illinois-based group to discuss the feasibility of creating the first in-state veterinary medical school in Arkansas, university officials said Friday.
According to a media release, A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse met with the university’s Faculty Senate about the issue. Under the plan, A-State is exploring a public-private partnership with Chicago-based Adtalem Global Education on the issue.
The group has experience in working with veterinarian education issues and Damphousse said the opportunity is important for the university and for students.
“The demand for veterinarians is significant as more households enjoy pet ownership, and Arkansas livestock producers have acknowledged a shortage of veterinarians for large animals,” Damphousse said in the statement. “This is a concern that our College of Agriculture faculty and others across the region have expressed to us. I am excited to begin the discussion on our campus. We plan to work closely with veterinarians throughout Arkansas as we move forward in the development of this new college.”
Also, a Veterinarian College Task Force will be created to help with the issue.
Damphousse said the need for veterinary education is high.
“The closest vet school is Mississippi State and they only accept so many students, so a lot of Arkansas State University students apply down there can’t get in because there are not many slots available," he says. "They benefit financially by engaging in this model. They also benefit by creating more veterinarians where we have a very critical shortage.”
