Waiting on a warmer weekend....

One last somewhat damp and dreary day today before the large-scale patterns do a flip-flop and we begin to warm up and dry out for a few days. We may be seeing some sunshine through thin spots in the clouds today, but things are still looking much better for the weekend. In the short-term, a very weak system will move through overnight with more clouds and a few sprinkles..…but it should be really drying out by Saturday morning. Then by Saturday afternoon it looks like we’ll finally begin to clear out and warm up, with afternoon highs near 50. By Sunday full sunshine and southwesterly breezes should push afternoon temps above 60 for the first time in quite a while.