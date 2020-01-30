Waiting on a warmer weekend....

One last somewhat damp and dreary day today before the large-scale patterns do a flip-flop and we begin to warm up and dry out for a few days. We may be seeing some sunshine through thin spots in the clouds today, but things are still looking much better for the weekend. In the short-term, a very weak system will move through overnight with more clouds and a few sprinkles..…but it should be really drying out by Saturday morning. Then by Saturday afternoon it looks like we’ll finally begin to clear out and warm up, with afternoon highs near 50. By Sunday full sunshine and southwesterly breezes should push afternoon temps above 60 for the first time in quite a while.
The longer term is looking wetter again. While warm southwest flow should continue through Tuesday, the dry conditions probably will not. Models are now showing enough moisture for a chance of showers by late Monday or Monday night….and Tuesday into Tuesday night are looking quite wet with rain and perhaps even some thundershowers. Will have to monitor for a low risk of severe, but the greatest threat will likely be heavy unneeded rainfall and downpours. By Wednesday we’ll get into colder air behind a front….but at this early juncture it appears like precip should be moving out before it gets cold enough for any significant winter precip….but it will be quite a bit chillier again for the second half of next week.
