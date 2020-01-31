String of Chicago robberies targeting users of dating apps

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say they are looking for a suspect or suspects who are using a dating app to lure victims to downtown hotel rooms and rob them.
The department says there have been at least five robberies in the last month that all follow the same pattern in which suspects go with their victims to hotel rooms, display a stun gun to force the victims to hand over their belongings, sometimes using the stun gun after the victims initially refuse.
Police say the gay dating app Grindr that was used in at least some of the robberies cooperating with the investigation.
