Driver leaves scene of crash after hitting pole in Cape Girardeau

Driver leaves scene of crash after hitting pole in Cape Girardeau
Missouri Department of Transportation crews said it may take a few hours before the pole is moved. (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | January 31, 2020 at 8:05 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 8:12 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau officials were called to the scene of a crash on Friday morning, Jan. 31 at 7:02 a.m.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department officials, the crash was at the intersection of Route K and Interstate 55.

Crews were called to the scene Friday morning, Jan. 31. (Source: KFVS)
Crews were called to the scene Friday morning, Jan. 31. (Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It appears the vehicle hit a street light at the intersection causing it to land on top of a traffic light.

Sgt. Joey Hann said the pole caused damage to the lights for west bound traffic. A portion of the westbound lanes are blocked at this time.

Traffic is down to two lanes as of 8 a.m.

The suspect vehicle left the scene. Hann said it is described as a black Toyota 4Runner. It will have front end damage.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials said crews will be out today to move the light pole. It may take a few hours before the pole is moved.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.