Driver leaves scene of crash after hitting pole in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau officials were called to the scene of a crash on Friday morning, Jan. 31 at 7:02 a.m.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Department officials, the crash was at the intersection of Route K and Interstate 55.
It appears the vehicle hit a street light at the intersection causing it to land on top of a traffic light.
Sgt. Joey Hann said the pole caused damage to the lights for west bound traffic. A portion of the westbound lanes are blocked at this time.
Traffic is down to two lanes as of 8 a.m.
The suspect vehicle left the scene. Hann said it is described as a black Toyota 4Runner. It will have front end damage.
Missouri Department of Transportation officials said crews will be out today to move the light pole. It may take a few hours before the pole is moved.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.