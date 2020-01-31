Perryville man accused of firing gun inside home

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting a gun in a home, and having drugs in the home.
Shannon Joseph Hotop, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
According to Perryville police, they were called to the 300 block of N. West Street on Thursday, January 30 to check on the well-being of a man who was reportedly seeing people in the home that were not there.
According to the reporting party, the man was walking around the home with a gun.
When police arrived, they say they found the man on his front porch holding an AK-47 long gun. They were able to secure the gun and the man without issue.
An officer noticed smoke coming out of the front door of the home and opened it to check for a fire. Police say they saw a fire extinguisher and the couch had been shot; and after talking to the man, he admitted to shooting the gun in the living room.
Police searched the home and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as an additional 30 guns. All were seized.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.