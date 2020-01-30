New Cape Girardeau Co. public safety tax on April’s ballot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Sheriff of Cape Girardeau, Ruth Ann Dickerson, called the situation critical. Dickerson is talking about the money it will take to get her department fully staffed and equipped to serve the citizens.
“My current budget is approximately $7 million, and we estimate it will cost us at least $10 million,” she said.
She said a lack of money is having a direct impact on public safety. “We’ve been working for several years on these issues, and when we realized it was starting several years ago. No one wants to be that one to ask the public for more taxes.”
But, according to Dickerson, now is the time. She’s out trying to drum up support for a new half-cent public safety tax on the April ballot.
"It will improve the safety and security of our citizens. You know the inmates that we're housing in jail if the buildings
Deteriorating that increases the risk of possible escape," she said.
Dickerson spoke about the benefits of the tax at the Cape Rotary meeting.
Cape County Commissioner Clint Tracy said, “I think since 1979 the county has gone and asked the taxpayers for revenue three different times this will be the fourth.”
He said this will be a permanent tax. “Expenses don’t go down so there’s no reason to think that in ten years she won’t need that level of money to operate because as you know your insurance doesn’t go down,” he said.
Tracy called supporting the tax another way you can back the blue. “Folks can demonstrate that they are proud of Cape County representation,” he said.
The tax will be on the April 7th ballot.
