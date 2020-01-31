Mo. organizations wanted to help provide meals to children during summer

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is already gearing up for summer.
Staff with DHSS said they are looking for organizations in Missouri to help feed thousands of children who go without meals during the summer months.
Meals for children under the age of 18 who are at risk of not having enough to ear are reimbursed by the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
DHSS staff said the program is one of the ways the state works to fight childhood hunger.
SFSP is sponsored by organizations in the state. Organizations eligible to participate in the program as sponsors include schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit agencies, and local government entities.
DHSS staff said the sites are required to be located in areas where at least half of the children are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals.
The department will accept applications from potential sponsores from March 1 through May 15.
Interested organizations may be required to go through provided training.
More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available online at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp or by telephone at 888-435-1464 (toll-free).
