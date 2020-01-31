McCracken County deputies looking for arson suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in an arson.
Vaden W. Rupcke, 24, is wanted on an arrest warrant for third-degree arson.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, at around 4:30 p.m. on January 28, emergency services responded to the 200 block of Butler Lane in the Farley community for a report of a structure fire.
First responders arrived and found an unoccupied trailer fully engulfed.
Deputies and firefighters from the Reidland Farley Fire Department were able to determine that the fire was intentionally set. They determined Rupcke, who was living illegally in a camper at the address, started the fire.
According to deputies, Rupcke was in a dispute with the property owner earlier in the day.
McCracken County detectives have tried to find Rupcke and are now asking for the public’s help.
He is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
A current photo of him is not available, but they say he may have facial hair. The sheriff’s department provided an older photo of Rupcke.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department or their local alw enforcement agency.
