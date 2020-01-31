Man arrested for stealing purses from Walmart customers

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Humboldt, Tennessee man was arrested in connection to theft reports the week of Jan. 26.
Jesse Scott is accused of stealing or attempting to steal purses from customers shopping at the Union City, Tenn. Walmart.
According to the Union City Police Department, they received reports on the incidents on Jan. 26, 27 and 28.
Scott is scheduled to appear in front of an Obion County Judge for theft on Friday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.
Union City Police want to remind residents to pay attention to their surroundings and to never leave personal items unattended when they are out in a public place.
