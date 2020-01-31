Looks like we will finally see some sunshine this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies across most of the Heartland, but a few areas are seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures are a little warmer than yesterday with most areas in the middle to upper 40s. These clouds will hang around the Heartland tonight into tomorrow morning. There will be a slim chance a sprinkle could occur overnight into the morning hours as a weak system moves though. Temperatures this evening will fall slowly to around 40 by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.
Saturday will start off cloudy with an isolated shower possible in our eastern counties. Skies will begin to clear from west to east during the late morning. Areas west of the Mississippi River will likely see some sunshine before the day ends. East of the Mississippi River most areas will remain cloudy through the early afternoon hours with a slight chance of clearing before sunset. Highs Saturday will range from the middle 40s northeast to the lower 50s southwest.
Skies will clear Saturday night across the entire Heartland, and this will allow for a very nice Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and very warm for this time of the year. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s. Enjoy this weekend because the weather pattern turns very active next week.
