Looks like we will finally see some sunshine this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies across most of the Heartland, but a few areas are seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures are a little warmer than yesterday with most areas in the middle to upper 40s. These clouds will hang around the Heartland tonight into tomorrow morning. There will be a slim chance a sprinkle could occur overnight into the morning hours as a weak system moves though. Temperatures this evening will fall slowly to around 40 by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.