Light Rain Falling this Morning

Temperature in the mid to upper 30s on this Friday morning with light rain moving across the Heartland. There is a small chance some wet snowflakes may mix in portions of southern Illinois, but no impacts are expected. Rain continues through the first half of today, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Starting off the weekend, mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning should turn to partly cloudy by the mid-afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday (the Superbowl) will be sunny with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will start to pick up late Sunday night into Monday morning ahead of our next system.
-Lisa
