Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ABORTION-KANSAS
Governor: Abortion measure would put Kansas in 'Dark Ages'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution would return the state “to the Dark Ages.” Kelly on Thursday called the measure a political attack on women's rights that will hurt the state's business climate. Kelly is a strong supporter of abortion rights and has no formal role as the Republican-controlled Legislature considers putting the proposed amendment on the ballot for possible approval by voters. The measure would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right. Abortion opponents argue the amendment will allow the state to preserve reasonable regulations.
CHIEFS-TOMAHAWK CHOP
KC fans under closer scrutiny for chants, 'tomahawk chops'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — While other sports teams using Native American nicknames and imagery have faced decades of protests and boycotts, the Kansas City Chiefs have largely slid under the radar. Until now. The Chiefs will appear in their first Super Bowl in 50 years when they play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. What is traditionally the largest TV audience of the year will watch as Kansas City fans break into the “war chant" and mimic tomahawk chop. Although many defend the display as a fun fan tradition, others view it as offensive and racist to Native Americans.
AP-US-XGR-KANSAS-IN-GOD-WE-TRUST
Kansas considers requiring 'In God We Trust' in classrooms
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans are pushing for a law in Kansas to require the posting of the national motto of “In God We Trust” in public buildings and all classrooms and libraries in public schools and colleges. Critics link the idea to a broader effort by the Christian right to promote their religious beliefs in public life. A Kansas House committee had a hearing Thursday on a bill sponsored by 13 GOP lawmakers that would require the posting of the motto as soon as schools, colleges, cities and counties receive donations, either of “durable" posters or money to cover the costs.
AP-US-TARGETING-OUT-OF-STATE-MOTORISTS
Lawsuit: Kansas Highway Patrol targets out-of-state drivers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal court filing alleges that the Kansas Highway Patrol has a practice of unlawfully targeting motorists based on their out-of-state license plates or Colorado travel plans, due to that state's legalization of marijuana. Among the allegations contained in the new filing are statistics showing that drivers with out-of-state plates made up 93% of all of the agency's traffic stops in 2017. What began as a hand-scrawled complaint filed last December by two irate drivers themselves in federal court got some legal firepower on Thursday when the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and a Missouri law firm filed an amended complaint. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it cannot comment on pending litigation.
AP-US-XGR-ABORTION-KANSAS
Kansas abortion measure advances in Tennessee plan's shadow
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have pushed a proposed anti-amendment to the Kansas Constitution through the state Senate. The vote Wednesday came even as abortion rights advocates tried to undercut potential support for the measure by arguing that it would lead to a ban on most abortions like a measure being pursued in Tennessee. The Kansas proposal is aimed at overturning a state Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights and is modeled on a change Tennessee voters approved in their state's constitution in 2014. The Senate's vote was 28-12, giving supporters one vote more than the two-thirds majority necessary. It goes to the House.
AP-FBN-TIM-DAHLBERG-MAHOMES
Column: Lessons learned young propel Mahomes to greatness
MIAMI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes learned his lessons at a young age and in a perfect place. He hung around major league locker rooms with his father, a journeyman pitcher, and saw what made the greats of the game so great. Columnist Tim Dahlberg writes the young Mahomes hung around superstars like Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. He watched how they prepared and saw how they dealt with both success and failure.With the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in a half century, the quarterback is poised to become the face of the NFL for a long time to come.
BATTERY ACID THREAT
Kansas man charged in federal court with battery acid threat
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities allege in a federal indictment that a man threatened to burn government employees with battery acid. The Wichita Eagle reports that Roland Keith Vandenberg was indicted Tuesday in federal court on one charge of assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with employees of the U.S. government or one of its agencies. The charge alleges Vandenberg made the threat last month. Court documents don't identify what government agency the employees worked for or where exactly the incident took place. The case originated in Sedgwick County. The misdemeanor charges carries a fine of up to a year in prison.
KANSAS EARTHQUAKES
Series of small earthquakes shakes central Kansas
MARION, Kan. (AP) — A series of four small earthquakes have shaken central Kansas. The Kansas Geological Survey says all of them were centered in Marion County. They ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.4. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0. The first was reported around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and the last around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted. A recent uptick in tremblers is under investigation.