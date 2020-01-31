1 killed in rollover crash in Calloway Co., Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is dead after a crash in Calloway County, Kentucky.
On January 30, around 6:15 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on Flint Road.
After investigating, deputies learned that 38-year-old Jonathan McClure of Murray was headed north in a 2013 GMC pickup truck.
McClure’s vehicle crossed the oncoming lane of travel and left the road. The vehicle then hit two culverts and rolled over twice.
McClure was ejected from the vehicle, deputies said.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire and Rescue.
