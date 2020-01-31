Police: ‘Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,’ reminder ahead of Super Bowl

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 2.
Police in Carterville, Illinois are reminding football fans and patrygoers that they will be out in force on game day.
Their goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road and encourage people to wear seat belts.
Police suggest the following:
- Choose one person to be a sober driver.
- Use public transportation or a ride share service.
- Use your community’s sober ride program if you have one.
- If you plan to walk, designate a sober friend to walk you home.
- Pull over and call law enforcement if you think you see an impaired driver on the road.
- Arrange for your friends to get home safely. Don’t let them drive impaired.
- Party hosts can serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages to help make sure guests have an opportunity to sober-up.
- Buckle up!
Police said to “make a game plan” for a safe weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.