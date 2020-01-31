How does marijuana impact you when behind the wheel?

“It may not sound like much of a big deal but even a delay in our reflexes of about 200ths of a second which is not very long at all obviously actually increases your risks of accidents,” he said. “If I’m walking somewhere and I trip, I have a reflex where I’m gonna put out my hands to try to stop myself from falling or I’m gonna throw my leg forward to try to catch myself. That 200ths of a second difference might be the difference between whether I catch myself and don’t fall or I don’t catch myself and I fall and I break my arm.”