Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Few Super Bowls in recent memory have appeared as competitive as 49ers-Chiefs. No wonder there's a little more buzz about this one. History and excitement are a nice combination for any championship game. The history stems from the Chiefs seeking their first title since 1970 when they won the fourth Super Bowl in the final matchup of AFL-NFL. The full merger took place the next season _ and Kansas City hasn't been back to the Super Bowl for which its founder, Lamar Hunt, provided the name. And the 49ers are seeking a record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.
MIAMI (AP) — There are countless numbers that tell the story of how the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs throw the ball at a rate rarely reached in NFL history. The Niners are running more frequently this postseason than any team since 1973. Kansas City thrives on deep passes, while San Francisco is the best at limiting them.
MIAMI (AP) — Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl 50 years after Chiefs coach Hank Stram cracked up the football world by agreeing to be wired for sound for the big game highlight film. And the way we think of highlights will never be the same. NFL Films took a risk in asking Stram to wear the microphone during Kansas City's 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 4. It was the first time it had ever been done in the Super Bowl. What came out of it was video gold. The highlight video is now a classic. It's highlighted by Stram's stream-of-consciousness patter that was delivered to players, assistants and the refs. These days, highlight films are filled with players and coaches mic'd up, but few can do what Stram did the last time the Chiefs were in the big game.
MIAMI (AP) — It's common for coordinators in the Super Bowl to have a head coaching position with a new team waiting for them after the game. Not this year. The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the most dynamic offense in the NFL and the San Francisco 49ers feature one of the stingiest defenses in the league. The men in charge of both units got interviews but were passed over. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed with the Panthers, Browns and Giants during the team's bye before the playoffs. Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh also interviewed with the Browns.
MIAMI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes learned his lessons at a young age and in a perfect place. He hung around major league locker rooms with his father, a journeyman pitcher, and saw what made the greats of the game so great. Columnist Tim Dahlberg writes the young Mahomes hung around superstars like Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. He watched how they prepared and saw how they dealt with both success and failure.With the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in a half century, the quarterback is poised to become the face of the NFL for a long time to come.
MIAMI (AP) — Even the oddsmakers aren't sure about this Super Bowl. That's how close the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers match up. The Chiefs are a 1-point favorite. That basically means a tossup. By kickoff on Sunday the 49ers could be the bettors' choice. There could be almost as much action on prop bets _ does Kyle Shanahan remember to run the ball if the Niners get ahead 28-3 in the second half, for example? Or a lot more bets on the over/under. That stands at 54 1-2 and seems a bit low.
MIAMI (AP) — John Lynch's decision to leave the relatively cushy job as an analyst at Fox to get back working with an NFL team as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers has worked about as well as everything else Lynch seems to do in his life. Lynch has helped build a roster that has the Niners in the Super Bowl, earning him the Pro Football Writers of America award as the league's top executive. Lynch is now looking to have a memorable weekend by getting voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and winning a Super Bowl as an executive.
MIAMI (AP) — Perhaps no defensive coordinator in the NFL had more pressure on him than Steve Spagnuolo this season. He was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs for one reason: fix a defense that kept them out of the Super Bowl last season. It didn't matter that such a simple task would require complicated changes, beginning with the move from a system based on three down linemen to one based on four. But given the fact that Kansas City is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it sure seems as if Spagnuolo has succeeded.