Fugitive wanted in McCracken Co. in connection to stolen property, drug investigations

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man is a wanted fugitive in connection to stolen property and a drug investigation.
Rick Anthony Freeze, 32, is described as 5-feet, 7-inches, 160 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, undercover detectives agreed to meet with Freeze on January 23 at a business in Lone Oak to buy stolen hunting equipment.
They say he arrived with the stolen property in his vehicle.
Freeze was taken into custody on an outstanding Graves County warrant for failure to appear on underlying drug charges.
During a search of the vehicle, detectives say methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found.
Freeze was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident. He was later released.
Detectives say he is currently wanted on a warrant relating to this case.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.
