First Alert: Light rain falling through the morning

(KFVS) - We’ll start today with light rain moving across the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says temperature are in the 30s.
There is a small chance some wet snowflakes may mix in portions of southern Illinois, but no impacts are expected.
Rain continues through the first half of today, the afternoon will be mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Starting off the weekend, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning.
Skies should turn to partly cloudy by the mid-afternoon with temps in the 40s.
Sunday will be sunny with temps in the 50s to 60s.
Winds will start to pick up late Sunday night into Monday morning ahead of our next system.
