EKU looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Colonels have scored 78.7 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66 per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALEX: Caldwell has connected on 34 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.