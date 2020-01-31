Donation drives to be held for domestic violence survivors in Mo., Ky.

(KFVS) - Two personal care donation drives, to benefit domestic violence survivors, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1.
In Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri, several businesses will be accepting personal care items such as: toothbrushes, brushes and combs, lotion, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, female personal care items, lip balm, baby products, paper products and laundry detergent.
The donations will given to the Safe House for Women and will be collected through Saturday, Feb. 15.
The drive is sponsored by the Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
The Event is part of Annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week, which is Feb. 1 through Feb. 8.
Donations will be accepted at Southeast HealthPoint Fitness and Tree House Salon in Jackson, Mo.
The following business locations in Cape Girardeau will be accepting donations:
- Annie Lauries
- The Bank of Missouri (440 Broadway St.)
- Chick-Fil-A
- Codefi
- The Corner Store
- Discovery Playhouse
- First Presbyterian Church (235 Broadway St.)
- Great Clips
- Lorenz & Lorenz LLC
- Old Towne Cape
- Mount Mariah Missionary Baptist Church (200 Broadway St.)
- St. James A.M.E. Church
- Semo Media LLC
- Servpro of Cape Girardeau
- Suite 72 Barbershop
- Threadz
In Paducah, Kentucky, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) will also hold its annual drive to help domestic violence survivors on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The “Shop & Share” drive will be held at all three Paducah Kroger locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shoppers will be given a hand out flyer listing the items the Merryman House’s emergency shelter needs the most. Some of these items include non-perishable food items, personal care items, household goods and baby products.
Purchased items can be dropped off with shelter members as shoppers leave the store.
This is the 11th year the drive has been held.
Kentucky First Lady’s Office, Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV) and its 15 member programs and Kroger are sponsors of the event.
According to KCADV, there programs served more than 26,000 men, women and children in shelter and non-residential programs in 2019.
