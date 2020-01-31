Construction of Center Junction Diverging Diamond Interchange to begin

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction of the Diverging Diamond Interchange will begin with a series of lane reductions on Interstate 55 throughout February and March.
The interchange is at I-55 and Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
Weather permitting, the following work will take place on I-55 at Exit 99:
- The right lane of southbound I-55 will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 17 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, to lengthen the acceleration ramp
- The left lane of southbound I-55 will be closed from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 21 to begin construction on the crossover. This closure will be in place for 24 hours
- The right lane of northbound I-55 will be closed from Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily to lengthen the acceleration ramp
- Various lane closures, with a 10-foot width restriction, will take place on northbound I-55 from Monday, March 2 through Friday, April 3 to begin construction for the crossover. These closures will be in place for 24 hours.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
