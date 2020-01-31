Carbondale man sentenced for robbery, calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - Judious M. Kizeart, age 26, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbery and calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy.
Feb. 15, 2018, Kizeart and Brandon Brooks met with two individuals from St. Louis, Mo behind an apartment complex off Mill Street in Carbondale to sell one pound of cannabis to the people from St. Louis.
During the deal, one of the people from St. Louis entered a car occupied by Kizeart and Brooks.
At that time Kizeart and Brooks robbed of that person.
During the robbery, Brooks, who had been seated in the back seat of the car, fired a handgun around five time at the other person still seated in another vehicle, hitting him in the throat and wrist.
That person returned fire, and fired three rounds, hitting Brooks in the chest and back. Brooks died from his wounds.
Following the shooting, the people from St. Louis quickly drove towards Carbondale Memorial Hospital, getting into an accident at Illinois Avenue and Main Street.
The person who was shot managed to climb into the bed of a passing pickup truck. The truck delivered him to the emergency room with seconds of him bleeding out and losing his life.
Kizeart fled the scene. He drove to an apartment located on South Logan Street where he abandoned his rental car, and dumped Brooks’ body on the ground.
He fled the scene with the money and Brooks’ handgun.
On Jan. 31, 2020, Kizeart pled guilty. The charge of felony murder was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Kizeart did not shoot or carry a weapon during the incident.
Kizeart was sentenced a total of ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Kizeart’s sentenced will be followed by a three year period of mandatory supervised release.
