Woman arrested after boy found suffering from severe malnutrition

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky woman was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury on abuse charges in connection with an investigation that began in July 2019.
Laurie E. Pittman, 52, was arrested and charged with criminal abuse, 2nd degree (class D felony) on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), Pittman’s arrest is in connection with an investigation into the poor health of a juvenile male.
Back in July, the boy was transported to a Paducah hospital due to complications with his ability to breath.
KSP said emergency medical actions were taken by the staff to save the life of the boy.
He was later transported to a Louisville, Ky. facility in critical condition for further treatment.
Medical personnel report the boy was suffering from severe malnutrition, which had threatened his life.
Detectives with KSP said the investigation into the case is ongoing.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.