What you need to know Jan. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Jan. 30.
Expect cloudy skies and light fog across the Heartland this morning.
The rest of the day will be gloomy. Due to thick cloud cover, we aren’t expected to see any sunshine today.
Lisa Michaels says high temperatures will reach the upper 30s to 40.
Tonight, a light rain shower is possible in our central and southern counties. It is also possible to have a few snowflakes in our northeastern counties. No impacts expected.
Temperatures will heat up this weekend into the upper 50s.
- Police are searching for a suspect on foot near I-55 in Cape Girardeau after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
- The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the shooting of two men in Cape Girardeau. One of the victims died from his injuries.
- Florida authorities say the father of a baby at the center of an Amber Alert has been found dead, but the child is still missing.
- About 500 mourners packed an Illinois chapel as people came to pay their respects to a Vietnam War veteran, whose family couldn’t be found for his funeral.
- The death toll has risen to 170 in the coronavirus outbreak in China as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation.
- Limited-edition Old Bay hot sauce sells out on first day, but the company says it’s restocking soon.
- Several Inclined baby sleepers and rocking seats were recalled due to a risk of suffocation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.