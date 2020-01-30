State’s Attorney will not file charges in case of dog found with mouth sealed shut by rubberbands

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County State’s Attorney will not file charges in the case of a dog found with its mouth sealed shut by rubberbands.
According to State’s Attorney Michael C. Carr, “it seems clear that this was not a malicious action on anyone’s part, but the unfortunate result of a young child who was not capable of understanding the results of his actions.”
He said the child, the child’s parents and the child’s siblings said he was known to try to braid the hair of the house dog with rubberbands in the past.
Carr said the parents voluntarily surrendered not only the dog to the humane shelter when they noticed it needed veterinary care that they couldn’t afford, but their other two dogs as well.
“We have determined that this was not a deliberate criminal act of animal cruelty perpetrated by a 7-year-old child or anyone else in the family household. As such, neither criminal nor juvenile charges will be filed.”
According to St. Francis CARE, Wyatt, the 13-pound Shih Tzu, wasn’t able to eat or drink because of the rubberbands, which cut off his circulation.
Veterinarian Dr. Kay Creese said it looked like the bands had been on for at least a couple of weeks. It took 2.5 hours of surgery to remove them.
