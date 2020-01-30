Police searching for chase suspect near I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co., Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Police have responded to an incident near Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau early Thursday morning, Jan. 30.
Law enforcement were on the scene at a business parkway near Pepsi Mid-America, just north of Cape Giradeau off of the 102 mile-marker.
A car appears to be in a field in the area and officers were searching the area for a suspect. The vehicle was later towed from the area.
Police tell us officers tried to pull over a driver on a traffic stop, but said the suspect led them on a chase after he learned he was wanted on some charges.
Officers were looking for the suspect on foot. They left the scene shortly after 5 a.m.
Two people in the stopped car have been taken into police custody.
Our crew at the scene also saw an ambulance crew transport someone away from the scene.
Stay with Heartland News for updates on this developing situation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.