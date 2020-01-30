Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

REDISTRICTING-MISSOURI
Missouri GOP seeks to drop "partisan fairness" in districts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Senate has put forth a new plan that would scrap “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” from the criteria used to draw state House and Senate districts. Senators began debating the new proposal Wednesday. If approved by lawmakers, it would ask voters later this year to reverse key parts of a ballot initiative they approved in 2018. In addition to changing the redistricting criteria, the Republican Senate proposal also would abolish a new state demographer position to draw districts and return the task to a bipartisan commission. Like the 2018 measure, the redistricting changes would be packaged with more ethics limits on lawmakers.
ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR-MISSOURI
Missouri GOP drills Galloway's office over Hawley review
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republicans are criticizing state Auditor Nicole Galloway's office for potential bias in her review of GOP U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's time as the state attorney general. GOP lawmakers on Wednesday drilled Galloway's official staffers about the audit. Hawley's campaign says he's pleased with the conclusions of the audit but has concerns about political bias during the review. Galloway says there was no bias. She's asking critics to reserve judgment until the audit is publicly released. Galloway is running as a Democrat to unseat Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The Republican Governors Association is criticizing her over the Hawley audit.
PUBLIC DEFENDER CASELOAD
Judge vetoes plan to cut Missouri public defenders' workload
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge refused approval of a deal to reduce Missouri public defenders' case workloads, saying the proposed agreement is essentially unworkable. According to KCUR-FM, the consent decree submitted to the court last May, would have limited public defenders to no more than 174 hours of casework a month. Though studies conclude the Missouri public defender system is stretched beyond capacity, U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey said the consent decree proposed is not the way to solve the problem since judges were not bound by the agreement, forcing public defenders to choose between violating the consent decree or being subject to contempt of court.
ST. LOUIS-OFFICER INDICTED
St. Louis officer indicted in shooting of suspect
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting an unarmed man several times in the back. Officer Matthew EerNisse was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in October. KSDK-TV reports that he was indicted Tuesday, meaning the case can proceed to trial. EerNisse's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, says EerNisse will be exonerated. The shooting happened in August 2018 after EerNisse joined in the chase of a stolen car. The driver lost control and ran. A probable cause statement says EerNisse fired from behind as the suspect climbed a gate. The man survived.
AP-US-SUPER-BOWL-SECURITY
Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the Super Bowl this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens say they are ready for anything, including a detonated bomb or massive food poisoning. But they say they haven't identified any threats. Events for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Monday with an interactive Super Bowl Experience in Miami Beach and Super Bowl Live at Miami’s Bayfront Park. It's a lot of mileage to patrol. But officials say they are well prepared. A Homeland Security official says, “It’s all hands on deck.”
OPIOIDS-MEDICAID
Opioid prescriptions down significantly in Missouri Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Opioid prescriptions are down significantly in Missouri's Medicaid health care program. New figures show that the number of Medicaid participants receiving opioid prescriptions fell to fewer than 110,000 in 2019 — the second straight year with a 12% decline. Meanwhile, the number of pills prescribed to those people fell by 25% last year. State Medicaid Director Todd Richardson cites improved public awareness about the severity of the opioid crisis. He also credits state policy changes that have limited many initial opioid prescriptions to seven days and have expanded treatment options for people dealing with pain.
BC-MO RAPE KIT TESTING
Missouri begins testing backlog of rape kits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Attorney General's office has begun to send for analysis some of the state's backlog of untested rape kits. KCUR reports that the state completed a full inventory of the untested kits last fall and now has sent about 100 of the roughly 7,000 kits to an out-of-state private forensic lab for testing. A $2.8 million grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance will help test about 1,250 of the kits. Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office will seek more funding to clear the entire backlog. It takes roughly 90 days to test a rape kit.
CONSTRUCTION WORKER DEATH
Construction worker killed in retaining wall collapse
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the construction worker who was killed when a retaining wall fell on him at the site of the Old St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. Police said in a news release Wednesday that the victim was Jacob Schrimpf of the Jefferson City area. The collapse happened Tuesday while several people from three companies were working at the site. An investigation is underway.