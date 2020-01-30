Lane restriction and ramp closure scheduled for tomorrow

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict the eastbound lanes and close the eastbound entry ramp at the I-24/US 60 Paducah Exit 4 interchange on Friday morning, Jan. 31, 2020.
Eastbound I-24 traffic will be restricted to one lane at Paducah Exit 4 and the eastbound entry ramp from U.S. 60 will be closed starting at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday to allow a survey crew to work in the area. It should end around noon.
The survey crew will be gathering data for the future lengthening of the eastbound entry ramp.
Future efforts to extend the ramp will require widening the Perkins Creek Bridge immediately east of the Exit 4 interchange.
All eastbound I-24 traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone at Exit 4.
Drivers traveling U.S. 60 who need to use the eastbound lanes of I-24 during the ramp closure are advised to use Exit 3 or Exit 7.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and survey personnel are along the roadway near to traffic.
The survey crew will allow emergency vehicles access to I-24 during the ramp closure.
