KYTC submits 2020 Highway Plan to lawmakers

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has presented their 2020 Recommended Highway Plan to lawmakers in Frankfort, Ky.
The plan includes a record $100 million investment in Highway Safety Improvement Program, $367.5 million for high-profile bridge and parkway projects and debuts new $8 million guardrail program.
Funds from the Highway Safety Improvement Program are used to improve safety conditions on rural roads. The $100 million would be used over a two year period.
The funds for the new guardrail program would also be used over a two year period. The program would address more than 400 guardrail projects in the state’s 3,400 mile backlog of guardrail needs.
According to KYTC, the installation of guardrails will help reduce the number of traffic deaths and serious injures by keeping vehicles from leaving the roadways.
"Kentucky has one of the nation’s highest highway fatality rates and these highway and guardrail investments will go a long way toward make our roads safer across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Jim Gray.
KYTC said the 2020 Recommended Highway Plan is based on revenue forecasts of $6.1 billion in traditional state and federal highway dollars during Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2026.
Of that total, $3.6 billion is dedicated to highway projects, $1.1 billion is used to address the backlog of bridge and pavement needs, 900 million is dedicated federal program funding (such as the Transportation Alternative Program and Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Program), and $500 million is required for federal GARVEE debt service payments.
