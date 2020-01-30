KFC expanding testing of plant-based fried chicken

View this post on Instagram

The famous Colonel Sanders is back at it again! _______________________ Together with the @kfc team, we have really pushed the limits to develop a plant-based chicken that looks, tastes and pulls apart like a chicken breast. _______________________ Beyond Fried Chicken will be available starting Monday (2.3) in select restaurants in Charlotte, Nashville and surrounding areas. A Kentucky Fried Miracle. _______________________ Link in bio to learn more.