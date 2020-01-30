Heartland election dates

The following elections are coming up in the Heartland. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Amber Ruch | January 30, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 4:37 PM

Missouri

  • February 4 - Bond election
  • March 3 - Charter Cities and County Elections
  • March 10 - Presidential Primary
  • April 7 - General Municipal Election Day
  • August 4 - Primary Election
  • November 3 - General Election

Illinois

  • March 17 - General Primary Election
  • November 3 - General Primary Election

Kentucky

  • March 19 - Primary Election Day
  • November 3 - General Election Day

Tennessee

  • March 3 - Presidential Primary and State/County Primary
  • August 6 - State/Federal Primary and State/County General Election
  • November 3 - State/Federal General Election

