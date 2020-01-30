Heartland election dates

(KFVS) - The following elections are coming up in the Heartland.
- February 4 - Bond election
- March 3 - Charter Cities and County Elections
- March 10 - Presidential Primary
- April 7 - General Municipal Election Day
- August 4 - Primary Election
- November 3 - General Election
- March 17 - General Primary Election
- November 3 - General Primary Election
- March 19 - Primary Election Day
- November 3 - General Election Day
- March 3 - Presidential Primary and State/County Primary
- August 6 - State/Federal Primary and State/County General Election
- November 3 - State/Federal General Election
