Governor and First Lady Parson to attend Super Bowl LIV in Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parkson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Florida to watch the Kansas City Chiefs compete against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
Sunday’s game will be the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.
They last appeared in the Super Bowl in 1970, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. This remains the team’s only Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Governor Parson and First Lady Parson will have the chance to meet California Governor Gavin Newsom. To represent the Show-Me State, a basket of Buy Missouri items will be presented to Governor Newsom, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a courtesy for hosting the Super Bowl.
Governor Parson and First Lady Parson bought their own Super Bowl tickets. Aside from required standard security, there will be no cost to state taxpayers.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.