Food pantry to help GED students

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Benton Food Pantry will be helping GED students this spring enrolled in the Rend Lake College Adult Education program.
The food pantry has provided a free classroom for GED students in Benton, Illinois and will help students pay the $30 fee required to take each of the four GED tests.
The test fee waiver could be a huge relief for some students.
"Most of my students do not have the funds to take the GED test and this makes it possible for them to do so,” said GED instructor Susan Clayton.
The help for students does not end there.
If a student does not have a ride to Mt. Vernon to take the tests, pantry volunteers said they will help provide transportation to and from the exam.
The pantry is will also be providing students in need with free snacks and clothing.
